Intel CEO to visit Seoul in June

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is planning to visit Korea in early June to attend the company's global conference in Seoul, according to industry sources Monday.

The AI Summit event, which is held multiple times a year across countries, typically highlights Intel’s local subsidiaries. It shares knowledge on the intersection between artificial intelligence technology and business models for key players in the industry.

Sources predicted the summit will be held on June 5, which will mark the first of its kind in Korea. For the special event, Gelsinger will likely deliver a presentation on Intel's AI solutions to attendees for about 30 minutes.

By doing so, this would mark the first time for the CEO to speak on stage in Korea.

An Intel Korea official confirmed that Gelsinger is planning on visiting Seoul for the upcoming event. However, he is still "considering" whether to make a separate announcement on the stage that day.

While Intel is set to send out invitations for the event to its partners as early as next week, tech executives from Korean tech giants including Samsung Electronics and Naver will also attend the conference as speakers.

But the Intel official said, "We have to check on their schedules before sending invitations to our partners. ... Nothing (on the roster of speakers or event theme) has been confirmed yet."

Meanwhile, there are predictions that Gelsinger will use his visit to Korea as an opportunity to meet with domestic memory partners and further refine business discussions.

When the Intel CEO visited the country in May 2022, he met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong at the company's Seocho-gu office in southern Seoul.