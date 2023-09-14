[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Iksan World Heritage Media Art Festa

The 2023 Iksan World Heritage Media Art Festa, which started on Sept. 9, runs through Oct. 9 at the stone pagoda Mireuksaji, in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

The cultural event features stories of Buddhism in the forms of media facade and drone shows. Various programs, including lighting exhibitions, a flea market and busking by local artists, are set to entertain visitors as well.

Admission is free, and visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy the show.

More information can be found at iksanlightfesta.kr.

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival

The 2023 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is scheduled to take place along the Nam River and Jinjuseong fortress in South Gyeongsang Province from Oct. 8-22.

Originating from the floating lanterns that were used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War as a military strategy to prevent Japanese troops from wading across the Nam River, the 22-year-old festival welcomes visitors to enjoy a flotilla of glittering lanterns on the river created by local students.

Various programs, including a fireworks show, water light show and street parade, will be presented as part of the festivities.

Visitors can make their own lanterns and try their hand at Korean calligraphy. All ages are welcome, but fees vary by program.

Updated information can be found at www.yudeung.com.

Imsil N Cheese Festival

The Imsil N Cheese Festival runs Oct. 6 to 9 at the Imsil Cheese Theme Park and Cheese Village in Imsil, North Jeolla Province.

Visitors will experience the savory scent of cheese all day long at Imsil, the most famous cheese producing region of Korea.

Ranging from a parade to pizza-making and a cheese-themed dish cooking experience, the four-day festival seeks to entertain with various programs.

Visitors can taste and purchase goods made in Imsil at a discounted price as well.

More information can be found at www.imsilfestival.com.

Icheon Rice Cultural Festival

The 22nd edition of the Icheon Rice Cultural Festival takes place at Icheon Farm Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 18 to 22.

The five-day event celebrates the city's famous rice, once served to the kings, as well as local agricultural practices.

Cultural activities, concerts, stage performances and more are offered.

Visitors of all ages can experience making various types of rice cakes at the event booth as well. Admission is free.

More information can be found in Korean and English at www.ricefestival.or.kr.

Wonju Dancing Carnival

The Wonju Dancing Carnival will be held at the Wonju Sports Complex in Gangwon Province, Sept. 22-24.

The event will feature various programs, including art performances, a dance competition, a fringe festival, a free dancing festa and more.

K-pop girl group fromis_9 and singers Insooni and Kim Bum-soo are scheduled to perform onstage.

Admission is 10,000 won, with a special discounted rate of 5,000 won for Wonju residents.

More information can be found at www.ddcwj.com.