[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Wonju Dancing Carnival

The Wonju Dancing Carnival will be held at the Wonju Sports Complex in Gangwon Province from Sept. 22 to 24.

The event will feature various programs, including art performances, a dance competition, a fringe festival, a free dancing festa and more.

K-pop girl group Fromis_9 and singers Insooni and Kim Bum-soo are scheduled to perform on stage.

Admission for all seats costs 10,000 won. Wonju residents can buy tickets for 5,000 won.

More information can be found at www.ddcwj.com.

Yangpyeong Catfish Barbels Festival

The Yangpyeong Catfish Barbels Festival seeks to invite visitors for another exciting summer, offering a diverse array of water activities and hands-on programs.

This year’s festival is taking place at Sumi Village in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The festival started on June 6 and will run through Sept. 3.

Visitors can also enjoy bare-handed fishing, ATV rides, bubble fights and barbecues.

Tickets vary by program.

Online reservations can be made via Naver Booking.

Donggang International Photo Festival

The Donggang International Photo Festival runs through Sept. 24 at Donggang Museum of Photography in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province.

The event displays different types of photos, including a photo diary exhibition made by elementary school students, family albums, an international open call exhibition, a photo journalist exhibition and more.

Visitors of all ages are welcome.

Admission costs 1,000 won, 1,500 won and 3,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.

Siheung Gaetgol Festival

The Siheung Gaetgol Festival is scheduled to be held from Sept. 24 to 26 at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

The three-day event offers ecological experiences at the park, which is considered the world’s largest ecology art playground.

Various programs, including photo exhibitions, a drawing area, a salt playground, trekking around the Gaetgol trail and more are offered allowing visitors to enjoy both nature and art to the fullest.

Shuttle bus services to the festival area are offered at four different locations -- the main gate of Siheung City Hall, Siheung City Hall Station Exit No. 2, Oido Station and Sincheon Station.

More information can be found at www.sgfestival.com.

Geumsan World Insam Festival

The Geumsan Insam Festival has been held annually since 1981 in Geumsan-gun, South Chungcheong Province -- the largest ginseng-producing region in South Korea.

Growing both in content and in size, the festival was selected as a cultural tourism festival by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Sports in 1996.

The ginseng-themed event is scheduled to run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15 at the Geumsan Insam Exhibition Hall.

Visitors can try their hand at harvesting ginseng and visit a selection of international agricultural heritage booths.

More information can be found at www.insamfestival.co.kr.