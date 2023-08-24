[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Yangpyeong Catfish Barbels Festival

The Yangpyeong Catfish Barbels Festival seeks to become another exciting summer event for festival lovers, offering a diverse array of water activities and hands-on programs.

This year’s festival is taking place at Sumi Village in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The festival started on June 6 and will run through Sept. 3.

Tourists can also enjoy bear-handed fishing, ATV rides, bubble fights and barbecues.

Tickets vary by program.

Online reservations can be made via Naver Booking.

More information can be found at www.summerfestival.kr.

Goyang Food and Beer Festival

The fourth edition of the Goyang Food and Beer Festival will take place from Aug. 25 to 27 at La Festa Shopping Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

The event is set to entertain its visitors with dance performances and EDM events.

More than 20 food venues will offer delicious food, including sausages, chopped steak, grilled octopus, fried chicken, tteokbokki and more. Beer costs 3,000 won.

Visit www.goyangtca.or.kr for detailed information about the upcoming festival.

Donggang International Photo Festival

The Donggang International Photo Festival runs through Sept. 24 at Donggang Museum of Photography in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province.

The event displays different types of photos, including a photo diary exhibition made by elementary school students, family albums, an international open call exhibition, a photo journalist exhibition and more.

Visitors of all ages are welcome.

Admission costs 1,000 won, 1,500 won and 3,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.

Hallim Park Lotus Festival

The Lotus Festival, which began July 7, will run through Aug. 31 at Hallim Park, one of the most popular tourist spots on Jeju Island.

With a size of almost 100,000 square meters, the park is home to various types of flowers and plants. More than 100 types of lotus flowers welcome flower lovers during its flowering season.

The park opens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission costs 9,000 won, 10,000 won and 15,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.

Online reservations can be made via Naver Booking.

Siheung Gaetgol Festival

The Siheung Gaetgol Festival is scheduled to be held from Sept. 24 to 26 at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

The three-day event offers ecological experiences at the park, which is considered the world’s largest ecology art playground.

Various programs, including photo exhibitions, a drawing area, a salt playground, trekking around the Gaetgol trail and more are offered allowing visitors to enjoy both nature and art to the fullest.

Shuttle bus services to the festival area are offered at four different locations -- the main gate of Siheung City Hall, Siheung City Hall Station Exit No. 2, Oido Station and Sincheon Station.

More information can be found at www.sgfestival.com.