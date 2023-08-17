[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LCK Fan Festa, Daejeon

The League of Legends Champions Korea’s Fan Festa is scheduled to be held at the Daejeon Convention Center Hall 1 in Daejeon from Friday to Sunday.

The three-day esports festival is held to entertain fans prior to the upcoming LCK 2023 Summer final match, which takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Both final match ticket holders and visitors of all ages are welcome without any admission fees.

The event features various programs, including Riot's games such as League of Legends, Valorant and more. Esports fans will have an opportunity to purchase unique merchandise and see exciting cosplay shows as well.

Detailed information can be found on the official Instagram page of LCK.

Hallim Park Lotus Festival

The Lotus Festival, which began July 7, will run through Aug. 31 at Hallim Park, one of the most popular tourist spots on Jeju Island.

With a size of almost 100,000 square meters, the park is home to various types of flowers and plants. More than 100 types of lotus flowers welcome flower lovers during its flowering season.

The park opens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission costs 9,000 won, 10,000 won and 15,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.

Online reservations can be made via Naver Booking.

Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, Jeju Island

Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, which kicked off on June 10, runs through Aug. 31 on Jeju Island.

Held at Snoopy Garden in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, on the western side of the island, visitors can stroll through "Peanuts" comic-themed gardens that feature major characters, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

The cafe and souvenir store are stocked with food items and merchandise of all things Snoopy and friends.

Tickets cost 18,000 won and 15,000 won for adults and teenagers under 19, respectively. For those under 13, the admission fee is 13,000 won.

Updated information can be found at snoopygarden.com.

Siheung Gaetgol Festival

The Siheung Gaetgol Festival is scheduled to be held from Sept. 24 to 26 at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

The three-day event offers ecological experiences at the park, which is considered the world’s largest ecology art playground.

Various programs, including photo exhibitions, a drawing area, a salt playground, trekking around the Gaetgol trail and more are offered allowing visitors to enjoy both nature and art to the fullest.

Shuttle bus services to the festival area are offered at four different locations -- the main gate of Siheung City Hall, Siheung City Hall Station Exit No. 2, Oido Station and Sincheon Station.

More information can be found at www.sgfestival.com.

Andong Mask Dance Festival

The Andong Mask Dance Festival will be held from Oct. 2 to 9 across downtown Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The eight-day festival features cultural performances, including Korea’s mask dance theater and mask dances from foreign countries.

The event offers various hands-on programs to learn more about the dances and mask-related culture.

Visitors of all ages are welcome.

More information can be found at www.maskdance.com.