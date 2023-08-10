[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Beer Fest Gwangju

The 2023 Beer Fest Gwangju, which started on Thursday and runs through Saturday, is taking place at Kimdaejung Convention Center Exhibition Hall and its out door plaza in Gwangju. The festival offers HiteJinro’s all-new malt beer Kelly and Hite Zero, which cost 4,000 won. Snacks including sausages, chopped steak, grilled octopus and fried chicken are offered as well. Performances will take place throughout the festival from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring popular DJs. For more information in Korean, visit http://www.beerfestgwangju.com. Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province from Aug. 3 to 12. The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, one of the best-known naval battles in Korean history. Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and the Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation. Various programs, including a military music performance, parade and rowing competition are set to entertain visitors. Admission is free. People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at hansanf.org. Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, Jeju Island

Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, which kicked off on June 10, runs through Aug. 31 on Jeju Island. Held at Snoopy Garden in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, on the western side of the island, visitors can stroll through "Peanuts" comic-themed gardens that feature major characters, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown. The cafe and souvenir store are stocked with food items and merchandise of all things Snoopy and friends. Tickets cost 18,000 won and 15,000 won for adults and teenagers under 19, respectively. For those under 13, the admission fee is 13,000 won. Updated information can be found at snoopygarden.com. Jinan Red Ginseng Festival

The Red Ginseng Festival is set to take place in the northern region of Maisan in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, from Sept. 22 to 24. The event entertains visitors with various programs and cultural activities, including a red ginseng cocktail experience, a special stamp tour, a concert with local artists, a trot festival and more. It also offers a chance for festivalgoers to purchase Jinan’s renowned red ginseng at discounted prices. Admission fees vary by program. More information can be found at www.jinan.go.kr/festival. Andong Mask Dance Festival