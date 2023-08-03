[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Taebaek Sunflower Festival The Taebaek Sunflower Festival is scheduled to run until Aug. 15 at Guwau village in Taebaek, Gangwon Province. Visitors can enjoy the village’s wide array of colorful wildflowers and sunflowers. The event features busking performances by local artists, artwork exhibition and hands-on activities, including goat feeding, succulents planting experience and more. The festival events run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are priced at 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for students under 19. Detailed information about the festival is available in www.sunflowerfestival.co.kr.

Jangheung Water Festival The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival will be held until Sunday at areas around the Tamjin River and woodland in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province. The event celebrates the clean and refreshing water of the Tamjin River and Jangheung Lake. Various water activities are available, including canoeing, banana boat rides, water gun fights and more. Admission fees vary by program. Updated information can be found at festival.jangheung.go.kr/festival.

Gyeongpo Summer Festival, Gangneung This year’s Gyeongpo Summer Festival will run until Sunday at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. Popular DJs including Joody, Roha, Marco and Lovely are scheduled to present heart-thumping electronic dance music sets from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. K-pop artists Hynn, rapper Mushvenom, rock band Norazo and 6band will headline the summer festival as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at the official Instagram of the Gyeongpo Summer Festival.

Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province from Thursday to Aug. 12. The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, one of the best-known naval battles in Korean history. Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and the Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation. Various programs, including a military music performance, parade and rowing competition are set to entertain visitors. Admission is free. People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at hansanf.org.