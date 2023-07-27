[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jinan Red Ginseng Festival The Red Ginseng Festival is set to take place in the northern region of Maisan in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, from Sept. 22 to 24. The event entertains visitors with various programs and cultural activities, including a red ginseng cocktail experience, a special stamp tour, a concert with local artists, a trot festival and more. It also offers a chance for festival-goers to purchase Jinan’s renowned red ginseng at discounted prices. Admission fees vary by program. More information can be found at www.jinan.go.kr/festival.

Andong Mask Dance Festival The Andong Mask Dance Festival will be held from Oct. 2 to 9 across downtown Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. The eight-day festival features cultural performances, including Korea’s mask dance theater and mask dances from foreign countries. The event offers various hands-on programs to learn more about the dances and mask-related culture. Visitors of all ages are welcome. More information can be found at www.maskdance.com.

Siheung Gaetgol Festival The Siheung Gaetgol Festival is scheduled to be held from Sept. 24 to 26 at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province. The three-day event offers ecological experiences at the park, which is considered to be the world’s largest ecology art playground. Various programs, including photo exhibitions, a drawing area, a salt playground, trekking around the Gaetgol trail and more, are offered to visitors so they can enjoy both nature and art to the fullest. Shuttle bus services to the festival area are offered at four different locations -- the main gate of Siheung City Hall, Siheung City Hall Station Exit No. 2, Oido Station and Sincheon Station. More information can be found at www.sgfestival.com.

Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province from Aug. 3 to 12. The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, one of the best-known naval battles in Korean history. Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and the Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation. Various programs, including a military music performance, parade and rowing competition are set to entertain visitors. Admission is free. People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at hansanf.org.