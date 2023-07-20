 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 09:01

Lotus and Water Lily Festival, Jeju Island

The Lotus and Water Lily Festival, which began July 7, will run through Aug. 31 at Hallim Park, one of the most popular tourist spots on Jeju Island.

The park, spanning almost 100,000 square meters, is home to various types of flowers and plants. More than a hundred types of lotus and water lily flowers are in full bloom during the summer.

Admission is 9,000 won, 10,000 won and 15,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.

Online reservations can be made via Naver Booking.

Hallim Park opens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jangsu Cool Valley Festival

The Jangsu Cool Valley Festival is scheduled to start its 10-day festivities at Banghwa-dong National Recreation Forest in Jangsu, North Jeolla Province, on July 28.

The festival offers various hands-on activities, including trout fishing, trekking, caricature drawing, swimming and more.

Popular artists Lee Bo-ram, Sweet Sorrow, Zoo, jazz vocalist Yangji and folk artist Sunflower will perform at the festival’s opening and closing ceremonies.

Moreinformation can be found at jangsufestival.com/intro_jangsu_festival/cool_valley.html.

Jangheung Water Festival

The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival will be held from July 29 to Aug. 6 at areas around the Tamjin River and woodland in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province.

The event celebrates the clean and refreshing water of the Tamjin River and Jangheung Lake.

Various water activities include canoeing, banana boat rides, water gun fights and more. Admission fees vary by program.

Updated information can be found at festival.jangheung.go.kr/festival.

Semiwon Lotus Cultural Festival, Yangpyeong

The Semiwon Lotus Cultural Festival will begin Saturday and run through Aug. 15 at Semiwon Garden in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The festival presents beautiful lotus flowers, which flourish in the summer season.

Visitors can enjoy white- and red-colored lotuses, various water flowers and a special type of water lily, which is only grown at Semiwon Garden.

The festival will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for those under 19 and over 65.

Detailed information can be found at semiwon.or.kr.

Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 3-12.

The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, one of the best-known naval battles in Korean history.

Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.

Various programs, including a military music performance, parade and rowing competition are set to entertain visitors as well.

Admission is free. People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at hansanf.org.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
