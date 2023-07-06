[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Haman Sunflower Festival, Haman The Haman’s Sunflower Festival started its 15-day journey on Wednesday at Gangju Sunflower Village in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. The event presents a 37,000-square-meter field of yellow, filled with sunflowers of various kinds, including those from the French Provence region and Japanese Tohoku region. The festival also has a special venue to promote Haman’s specialties. Visitors of all ages are welcome and the tickets cost 2,000 won. Preschoolers, elderly above 70 and disabled people can enjoy the festival for free. More information can be found at blog.naver.com/arahaman/223145687473.

Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, Jeju Island Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, which kicked off on June 10, is scheduled to run through Aug. 31 on Jeju Island. Held at Snoopy Garden in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup of Jeju City, on the western side of the island, visitors can stroll through Peanuts comics-themed gardens that feature major characters, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown. The cafe and souvenir store are stocked with food items and merchandise of all things Snoopy. Tickets cost 18,000 won and 15,000 won for adults and teenagers under 19, respectively. For those under 13, the admission fee is 13,000 won. Updated information can be found at snoopygarden.com.

Hueree Hydrangea Festival, Jeju Island The Hueree Hydrangea Festival, which started May 25, runs through July 20 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. Visitors can stroll around the park near South Korea’s highest peak of Hallasan and enjoy the flower field. The tour around the field will take almost an hour. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and colorful hydrangeas with photo zones. For children, there will be horseback riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs. Admission fees vary by age and program. Updated information can be found at hueree.com and visitjeju.net/en.

Semiwon Lotus Cultural Festival, Yangpyeong The Semiwon Lotus Cultural Festival will begin Saturday and run through Aug. 15 at Semiwon Garden in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The festival presents beautiful lotus flowers, which flourish in the summer season. Visitors can enjoy white- and red-colored lotuses, various water flowers and a special type of water lily, which is only grown at Semiwon Garden. The festival will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for those under 19 and over 65. Detailed information can be found at semiwon.or.kr.