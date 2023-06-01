[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hueree Hydrangea Festival The Hueree Hydrangea Festival, which started April 7, runs through Saturday at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. Visitors can stroll around the park near South Korea’s highest peak of Hallasan and enjoy the flower field. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and colorful hydrangeas with photo zones. For children, there will be horseback riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs. Admission fees vary by age and program. Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com and www.visitjeju.net/en.

Boryeong Mud Festival The 26th edition of Boryeong Mud Festival takes place at various areas of Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. This year’s festival will start on July 21 and run through Aug. 6. Ranging from a mud train, body painting and a mud water park to beach parties and a K-pop concert featuring rapper San E, boy band Pentagon, girl group WJSN, Billlie and more, the festival promises a fun-filled time. Boryeong Sea Mud Exhibition’s admission is 12,000 won and 9,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets are 6,000 for children. The Boryeong Mud Festival exhibition is free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.mudfestival.or.kr.

Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival, Seocheon The 33rd edition of the Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will be held June 9-11 at Hansan Mosi Museum and Hansan Traditional Market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. The event seeks to continue the tradition of Hansan ramie, or “mosi,” weaving, which is listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival offers an opportunity to weave traditional Korean natural fibers and try on mosi clothing. Special events, including a fashion show and designer competition, will be presented as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.

Hadong Wild Tea Cultural Festival The Hadong Wild Tea Cultural Festival, which started May 4, will run through June 4 at Tea Culture Center in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province. The annual festival promotes tea cultivation, which started approximately 1,000 years ago there. Visitors can experience various exhibitions and hands-on programs, including tea bowl making activities, as well. Detailed information is available at www.wildteafestival.kr.