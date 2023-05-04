[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Eumseong Pumba Festival The Eumseong Pumba Festival will take place in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, running for five days starting May 17 at Seolseong Park. The origin of the festival is connected to the songs of beggars who would go around marketplaces to look for anything they could get. The performers here do not beg for food and money, but they will sing at the event. The event features various programs, including a pumba street parade and National Pumba King Contest. The annual festival is open to visitors of all ages and more information can be found at www.pumba21.com.

Gochang Green Barley Festival The Gochang Green Barley Field Festival, which started from April 15, runs through May 7 in the Hakwon Farm area amid the green barley fields of Gochang-gun, North Jeolla Province. The festival celebrates the region’s plentiful barley. Visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley leaves, searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields and making essential oils. Other programs, including a concert by local artists, a magic show, a puppet show and more, will be offered to entertain visitors as well. Participation fees vary by program.

Damyang Bamboo Festival The Damyang Bamboo Festival is scheduled to run May 3 to 7 at Juknokwon Bamboo Forest and Gwangbangjerim Forest in Damyang, South Jeolla Province. The annual festival celebrates the beauty of Damyang’s natural bamboo forest, featuring various programs including bamboo rafting, fishing with bamboo baskets, bamboo foot baths and more. Local artist performances and "bakteoteurigi," a Korean version of a pinata, are set to entertain visitors as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.bamboofestival.co.kr.

Boseong Aromatic Tea Festival This year’s Boseong Aromatic Tea Festival will run through May 7 at Korea Tea Cultural Park in Boseong, South Jeolla Province. As the country’s largest producer of tea and the birthplace of the commercial tea industry, Boseong features exciting tea-themed programs, including picking tea leaves, a special green tea foot bath, tasting green tea snacks, a Korean tea ceremony and more. Tea exhibition and sales are being held during the festival period as well. The event is open to visitors of all ages. More information can be found at www.festival.boseong.go.kr.