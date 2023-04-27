[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gunpo Royal Azalea Festival The Gunpo Royal Azalea Festival will take place from April 28 to 30, the flower's peak season, at the areas around Royal Azalea Park in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province. The three-day festival welcomes flower lovers of all ages who wish to enjoy the vivid pink and purple blooms. An array of programs, including a ceramics exhibition, royal azalea art market, food trucks and more, is planned as well. Seojong Korean Music Orchestra and Gunpo Prime Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the opening and closing ceremony, respectively. Admission is free. Detailed information can be found at www.gunpofestival.org.

Damyang Bamboo Festival The Damyang Bamboo Festival is scheduled to run May 3 to 7 at Juknokwon Bamboo Forest and Gwangbangjerim Forest in Damyang, South Jeolla Province. The annual festival celebrates the beauty of Damyang’s natural bamboo forest, featuring various programs including bamboo rafting, fishing with bamboo baskets, bamboo foot baths and more. Local artist performances and "bakteotteurigi," a Korean version of pinata, are set to entertain visitors as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.bamboofestival.co.kr.

Taean World Tulip Flower Festival The World Tulip Flower Festival began April 12 and runs through May 7 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province. Some 200 types of flowers, including flamingo, lambada, red proud tulips and more, will be in full bloom, offering excellent photo opportunities. Recognized as one of the world’s top five tulip festivals by the World Tulip Society, visitors can enjoy the sight of colorful tulips among creative and entertaining backdrops. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are 14,000 won for adults and 12,000 won for children. More information can be found at www.koreaflowerpark.com.

Miryang Arirang Festival The 65th edition of Miryang Arirang Festival runs from May 18-21 along the Miryang riverside and at the Yeongnamnu Pavilion in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. The four-day event promotes the Miryang style of Arirang, a national folk song that was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. The highlight of the folk festival is "Miryang River Odyssey," a musical that combines the story of Miryang Arirang and the history of Miryang. The musical starts at 8:30 p.m. on the festival days. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.arirang.or.kr.