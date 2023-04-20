[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Miryang Arirang Festival The 65th edition of Miryang Arirang Festival runs from May 18-21 along the Miryang riverside and at the Yeongnamnu Pavilion in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. The four-day event promotes the Miryang style of Arirang, a national folk song that was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. The highlight of the folk festival is "Miryang River Odyssey," a musical that combines the story of Miryang Arirang and the history of Miryang. The musical starts at 8:30 p.m. on the festival days. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.arirang.or.kr.

Yeoncheon Paleolithic Festival The Yeoncheon Paleolithic Festival is set for May 4-7 at various areas of the Jeongok-ri prehistoric site in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. Sponsored by Yeoncheon, the festival presents relics of the Paleolithic Age that remain in the small county in Gyeonggi Province. The event seeks to provide insights about Korea’s Paleolithic history through games and educational programs and present Korea’s prehistoric cultures. Ranging from Paleolithic barbecue to an archaeology academy and archery, the programs are open to visitors of all ages. Admission is 5,000 won for adults and children. Ticket prices for on-hand experiences vary by program. Tickets are available via online ticketing websites Ticketlink and Naver Booking. Updated information can be found at www.festival.yeoncheon.go.kr.

Gochang Green Barley Festival The Gochang Green Barley Field Festival began April 15 and goes to May 7 in the Hakwon Farm area amid the green barley fields of Gochang, North Jeolla Province. The festival celebrates the region’s plentiful barley. Visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley leaves, searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields and making essential oils. Other programs, including a concert by local artists, a magic show, a puppet show and more, will be offered to entertain visitors as well. Participation fees vary. More information can be found at www.borinara.co.kr.

Hampyeong Butterfly Festival The Hampyeong Butterfly Festival starts April 28 and runs through May 7 in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, including at Hampyeong Expo Park. The annual festival seeks to provide the opportunity to learn about nature in Korea, including flowers, insects and more. The event seeks to entertain visitors and tourists with virtual reality and hands-on experiences with butterflies and insects, performances by local artists and other cultural exhibitions. Hampyeong Expo Park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for children are 3,000 won, 5,000 won for teenagers and 7,000 won for adults. Updated information can be found at www.hpftf.or.kr.