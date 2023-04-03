BTS' Suga to release solo album 'D-Day'

Suga, rapper of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, will release his new solo album on April 21, giving fans a sneak peek of the album with a pre-release single on Friday.

Through Weverse, a fan community platform, Suga disclosed Monday that he is set to return with a solo album, "D-Day," on April 21.

Big Hit Music, the label behind BTS, soon followed up with a statement, stating that Suga is set to release the album under his alias Agust D. According to the label, "D-Day" is set to mark the finale of the trilogy Suga has continued through his two previous mix-tapes, "Agust D" of 2016 and "D-2" of 2020.

Suga took the helm on the overall production of "D-Day," Big Hit Music explained. Taking part in every step of the project, from the planning to concept designing and structure building, not to mention the composing and lyrics-penning of all the songs, the 30-year-old musician embodied his honest stories through the album.

Before the official release, Suga is set to pre-release a single from the album on Friday. Various other contents related to the album will be unveiled in the days leading up to the date, Big Hit Music said.

While this marks the first official solo album from Suga, his career as a solo artist goes back to August 2016 with his first mix-tape "Agust D."

In 2020, he dropped his second mix-tape "D-2," which was fronted by the mega-hit title song "Daechwita." The album and the song each entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 11 and the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 76, respectively, making Suga the first Korean soloist to debut on both charts at once.

Suga is known outside of the group as a fairly seasoned composer and producer. He has made songs not only for his group, but has also worked with other artists in and out of the country, including singer-songwriter IU, veteran vocalist Lee So-ra, "Gangnam Style" hit-maker Psy, as well as foreign artists Halsey and Juice WRLD.

The artist is set to go on his first solo world tour "'Suga | Agust D-Day Tour" with the new album. Starting at Belmont Park, New York on April 26-27, Suga will travel around four other stateside cities, including Newark (New York), Rosemont (Illinois), Los Angeles and Oakland (California).

On May 26, he will begin the Asian leg of the tour, holding shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore and Seoul, with more dates set to be added in Japan.