[Herald Interview] Xdinary Heroes shoot for the next level with 'Troubleshooting'

Xdinary Heroes dropped their first studio album “Troubleshooting” comprising 10 songs, including the title track “Little Things,” for which the band members took part in composing and writing lyrics.

“This album aims to convey inner stories that are often left unsaid, focusing on honest and perhaps even trivial emotions that people may find difficult to express to others,” said Gaon, the band's guitarist.

Bassist Joo-yeon recalled that preparing the first full-length album was challenging, as it demanded more songs compared to the single and mini albums the group released previously. “We tried to write as many songs as possible and to draw out the best quality. We didn't select the title track in advance, because we wanted every song to have the potential to become a title track,” said Joo-yeon.

Bandmates emphasized that the new album came after the continued effort to broaden the team’s musical depth and to add new facets while maintaining their intense, charismatic style. Emotional songs like "Dreaming Girl" and "Until the End of Time" showcase new sides of the team, proving they can convey a more sentimental atmosphere than the tracks of previous albums.

“Our team does not have a specific goal or a final stop. We want to be a band that cannot be confined to a single style of music,” said the Keyboardist O.de. “We always struggle to find ways to combine our unique color with the needs of the public. The new album is the result of such a struggle, and we will continue our journey to expand our music.”

Members also struggled to enhance the instrumental sounds of the songs.

"We wanted to create standout parts for each instrument in every song. 'Money On My Mind' highlights the guitar solo, while 'Until the End of Time' features impressive keyboard melodies," keyboardist Jung-su said.

Gun-il, the drummer and the group leader, also noted that every member carefully chose the type and style of the instruments for each song to embody the sound they wanted.

“Even when playing the same riff, the mood can differ based on the model of the guitar, keyboard or drum kit. The same performance can sound either cold or warm depending on the instruments. Each member selected the instruments for each song by considering the atmosphere and emotions that the song intends.”