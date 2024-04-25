7 out of 10 wealthy Koreans offer grim outlook for 2024

The majority of wealthy South Koreans have a negative outlook on this year's economy, with plans to maintain their current asset portfolios. However, some are considering investing in real estate if the economy improves.

These findings are from the "2024 Korean Wealth Report," compiled by a think tank under Hana Bank based on a survey of around 2,600 Koreans conducted in December last year. Of the respondents, 746 with over 1 billion won ($726,000) in financial assets -- including cash, bonds and stocks -- were classified as "wealthy."

According to the report, 63 percent of the wealthy anticipate a downturn in the real economy, while 26 percent believe it will remain stable. Only 11 percent expect it to improve. Although this outlook is generally negative, it shows some improvement from last year, when 79 percent foresaw economic decline and only 7 percent expected improvement.

The proportion of wealthy individuals taking a wait-and-see approach to their asset portfolios, rather than actively adjusting them, has increased significantly. This year, 7 out of 10 respondents plan to keep their current portfolio status, an increase from last year's 5 in 10.

Among potential investment options, real estate was the most attractive, with 24 percent choosing it as their preferred investment, followed by deposits at 22 percent.

About 16 percent of respondents said they have no additional investment plans for this year, up from 5 percent in the last survey.