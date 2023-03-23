[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gapyeong Cherry Blossom Festival Welcoming spring, the Gapyeong Cherry Blossom Festival is set to start from April 8 to 16 at Eden Cherry Blossom Road in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The 1.2-kilometer cherry blossom tunnel features stage performances of classical and popular songs, a flea market of handmade things and local specialties throughout the festival. The festival makes a return after a four-year break as most of the remaining COVID-19 policies were lifted as of Monday. The event is open to people of all ages without any admission fees. More information can be found at www.olivestar.kr.

Jeju Canola Flower Festival The Jeju Canola Flower Festival is scheduled to run through April 15 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the spring. The canola flowers represent spring on the southern island, as they start to bloom at the end of winter. The festival offers multiple photo zones for families and friends to take memorable pictures. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

Okcheon Seedling Festival The Okcheon Seedling Festival makes a return after a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place in the areas around the Okcheon Seedling Park in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province. Celebrating the return of in-person festivities, visitors can try their hands at various activities, like seedling sharing and “plogging,” a combination of jogging and picking up litter. The three-day nature-friendly event will take place from March 31 to April 2. Detailed information can be found at www.oc.go.kr.

Pinnacle Land Spring Flower Festival The Pinnacle Land Spring Flower Festival is scheduled to take place at Pinnacle Land, a botanical garden in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, starting March 24. The event runs through May 30. The botanical garden will present some 50,000 tulips and narcissus plants, allowing visitors to enjoy a fragrant spring atmosphere. The second edition of Pinnacle Land Spring Flower Festival also puts on a firework display at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The event is open to people of all ages. Admission costs 12,000 won, 10,000 won and 9,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively. More information can be found at www.pinnacleland.co.kr.