Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 10, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Mar 10, 2023 - 09:01

Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival

The Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to take place at various sites in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, including Gyeongju Expo Grand Park, the park of royal tombs, also known as Daereungwon, and more.

The festival starts March 25 and will run through April 16.

Visitors can enjoy a festival that combines cherry blossoms with art and culture.

More information can be found at www.garts.kr.

Hueree Maehwa and Canola Flower Festivals, Jeju Island

The Hueree Maehwa Festival, which kicked off on Feb. 24, runs through March 24 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.

Maehwa are plum blossoms in Korean.

The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early spring.

The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its beautiful plum blossoms, among many other flowers blooming in the spring season. It offers multiple photo zones for families and friends to take memorable pictures.

The Hueree Canola Flower Festival, which runs through March 31, is held alongside the Maehwa Festival for lovers of spring flowers from across the globe.

The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age.

Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

E-world Blossom Picnic

The Blossom Picnic is scheduled to kick off on March 18 and run through April 9 at E-world in Daegu.

The venue offers visitors a chance to see the fastest-blooming cherry blossoms, as well as the largest nighttime view of the pink flower.

The area around the 83 Tower, a famous Daegu landmark, is divided into zones -- a healing zone, a camping zone and a picnic zone -- allowing visitors to enjoy spring in a variety of settings.

Red double-decker buses and a merry-go-rounds are popular places to take Instagram photos as well.

Admissions cost 15,000 won, 16,000 won and 26,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.

More information can be found at www.eworld.kr.

Okcheon Seedling Festival

The Okcheon Seedling Festival makes a return after a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place in the areas around the Okcheon Seedling Park in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province.

Celebrating the return of in-person festivities, visitors can try their hands at various activities, like seedling sharing and “plogging,” a combination of jogging and picking up litter.

The three-day nature-friendly event will take place from March 31 to April 2.

Detailed information can be found at www.oc.go.kr.

Royal Culture Festival

The ninth edition of the Royal Culture Festival is set to be held from April 29 to May 7 at the five Royal Palaces, the Jongmyo Shrine and the Sajikdan Altar in Seoul.

The event allows visitors to experience the important cultural heritage of Korea through unique performances, exhibitions and hands-on programs.

The festival takes place twice a year, in spring and fall.

Visit the festival’s official website www.chf.or.kr for information in English, Japanese and more.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
