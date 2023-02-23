 Back To Top
Entertainment

Song Joong-ki dismisses rumors surrounding his wife

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 18:10       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 18:10

Actor Song Joong-ki (GQ Korea)
Actor Song Joong-ki (GQ Korea)

Actor Song Joong-ki, 37, said most of the rumors surrounding his wife are wrong and that he was “angry” about the snowballing gossip concerning his family.

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, Song said all the rumors circulating online, except the school from which she graduated, were wrong.

On Jan. 30, Song revealed that he had registered his marriage with Katy Louise Saunders on that day and that they were expecting a baby. He did not mention when the baby is due.

“At first, I wasn't bothered, because many people knowing about us does not change the fact that we love each other. But as rumors snowballed, I became angry, to be honest,” he said.

“But it was Katy who told me that there is no need to become angry at these people and she was the one who calmed me down,” he said, adding that his wife leads him in a positive direction and keeps him balanced.

Song’s 38-year-old British wife is reported to have studied business at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. Saunders made her film debut in 2002 and also worked as a model but does not currently work in the entertainment industry.

The couple is known to have met last year through a mutual friend. Industry insiders said she was an Italian language tutor for Song while he was shooting the 2021 drama series “Vincenzo,” where Song appeared as a lawyer working for Italian mafia.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
