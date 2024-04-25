[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Korea’s homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space
-
2
Ador CEO denies allegations, accuses Hybe of mistreating NewJeans
-
3
[Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'
-
4
Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy
-
5
Medical reform committee kicks off despite boycott from doctors
-
6
Hybe's multilabel system tested amid conflict with Ador
-
7
SNU profs to suspend treatment for one day
-
8
Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency
-
9
Over-50s, men, single-person households take up majority of those filing for bankruptcy
-
10
SK hynix pledges W20tr to ramp up DRAM production at home
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : April 26, 2024 - 09:00
“The Roundup: Punishment”
(South Korea)
Opened April 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Heo Myung-haeng
Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).
“Kung Fu Panda 4”
(US)
Opened April 10
Comedy Adventure
Directed by Mike Mitchell
Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox to track her down.
“Troll Factory”
(South Korea)
Opened March 27
Crime/Drama
Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin
Passionate journalist Yim Sang-jin (Son Suk-ku) is sent home after he breaks news on the wrongdoings of Manjin Group, only to find that the group was behind public consensus manipulation and the "internet trolls" who left malicious comments on his article.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
More from Headlines
-
Medical reform committee kicks off despite boycott from doctors
-
NK ship linked to shipping arms moored in China: US
-
S. Korea-US alliance won’t be swayed by US election outcomes: envoy