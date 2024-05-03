[Herald Interview] ‘Time to Be Strong’ follows retired K-pop idols’ self-discovery

“Time to Be Strong” (JIFF) “Time to Be Strong” (JIFF)

JEONJU, North Jeolla Province -- This year’s Jeonju International Film Festival saw its iconic Korean Competition section receive the highest number of submissions ever -- 134 films. While a majority of the submissions focused on female narratives, director Namkoong Sun’s “Time to Be Strong” clearly stood out among the 10 films in competition for the top three awards. The rookie director’s second feature film “Time to Be Strong” follows three retired K-pop idol singers on a trip to Jeju Island, a somewhat belated school trip they missed as students. After failed careers and missed milestones, they go on a journey of soul-searching and self-discovery during a crisp winter in Jeju. The director said the movie sheds light on the human rights of K-pop idol singers. The movie was funded by the National Human Rights Commission.

Director Namkoong Sun (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) Director Namkoong Sun (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

“I was asked (by the agency) to make a movie on human rights. I specifically wanted to tell the story of K-pop idol singers because I thought that the idol culture and the system in which they are trained could depict well the feelings of those in their 10s and 20s,” Namkoong told The Korea Herald in an interview in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Thursday. For many K-pop idol singers, speaking out about human rights has been difficult. Doing so is actively shunned because discussing physical and emotional health issues coming from rigorous training schedules has been regarded as “unprofessional.” Some agencies' restrictive contracts with their singers, known as “slave contracts,” limit the singers' personal and financial freedom. “During my research, I was surprised to find out that about 100 people debut as part of an idol group each month. But the public only gets to know a small number of them. When you look deeper into the industry, the troubles and hardships they go through from a young age are just at another level,” she went on.