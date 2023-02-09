[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gangjin Celadon Festival The 51st edition of Gangjin Celadon Festival is scheduled to start Feb. 23, running through March 1 at the areas around Goryeo Celadon Museum in Gangjin, South Jeolla Province. Celebrating the excellence of Korean celadon from Goryeo period, the event offers various hands-on activities, including spinning wheel, coil-style celadon making and more. The fees for hands-on activities vary from 1,000 won to 5,000 won. A special parade, busking by local artists, a lantern-making program and folklore drama await visitors as well. More information can be found at www.coladonesta.co.kr.

Hueree Canola Flower Festival, Jeju The Hueree Canola Flower Festival, which kicked off Jan. 1, runs through Feb. 28 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Hallasan, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early spring. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its yellow flowers, offering multiple photo zones for families and friends to take memorable pictures. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival, Cheongyang The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province. The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-handed fishing and more. Visitors who prefer less physical activies can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought via Naver Booking or in person for 8,000 won each. Participation fees vary for individual activities. More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com.

Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival, Gapyeong The second edition of the Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival will run through March 5 at Italian Village and Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The event transports visitors to Europe via the flea market lined with European antiques, traditional Italian houses and more. The splendid lighting aside, the festival hosts various cultural programs, including music performances, a puppet show, a circus with mimes, a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition and a marionette show of “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” Admission is 19,500 won, 17,000 won and 13,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively. More information can be found at www.pfcamp.com or www.pinovinci.com.