[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa earns 3 Guinness World Records

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink set three new world records last year, the Guinness World Records said Tuesday. “Guinness World Records can confirm that in 2022, Lisa achieved three more record titles to add to her collection,” it said. She already has two records for the music video for her first solo song “Lalisa” from 2021. She is the first K-pop solo act to win at the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best K-pop prize. The third record is for her dominance on social media. The singer has 87 million followers on Instagram, the most for a K-pop artist. Separately, the dance video for Blackpink’s “Shut Down” logged 100 million views on YouTube on Monday, becoming its 39th video to reach the milestone. “Shut Down” is the lead track from its second full album “Born Pink” that was rolled out in September last year. Le Sserafim lands atop Oricon chart

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim topped Oricon’s daily single rankings on Thursday with its Japan debut single “Fearless.” The single sold more than 132,000 copies on the first day of release, the second-highest record for a K-pop girl group’s debut single album in Japan. It also became the seventh K-pop girl group to sell over 100,000 albums in the country, according to the Oricon chart. The quintet held a showcase in Tokyo Wednesday to mark the release of the three-track single and performed the Japanese-language version of the main track of the same title. On Friday, it will appear in TV Asahi’s Music Station before performing at music festivals GMO Sonic 2023 and Supersonic Osaka 2023 on Jan. 28 and 31, respectively. Separately, its second EP “Antifragile” surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify as of Tuesday, said agency Source Music. SHINee’s Onew to host 1st solo concert in March

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee will hold his first solo concert in Seoul on March 4-5, label SM Entertainment announced Thursday. The second day’s performance from his live show, “O-New-Note,” will be broadcast online for fans around the world. The veteran idol has released two solo EPs -- “Voice” and “Dice” -- since 2018 and put out the first studio album on his own in Japan titled “Life Goes On” in July last year. He toured four cities for eight concerts in Japan as a solo musician in September. On March 14-15, he will go live at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo as well. Meanwhile, SHINee will likely celebrate its 15th anniversary in May with a full-group album. BTS stays strong on Billboard main charts

(Credit: Big Hit Music)