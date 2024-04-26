[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans' single teasers release amid intrigue

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans uploaded teaser photographs for its upcoming single album Friday, via agency Ador. The five bandmates went for a hip and sporty look with the single “How Sweet,” with each showing off their charms in different styles. The double single will be available in two versions. For one of them, the group has collaborated again with American animation "The Powerpuff Girls," after having previously teamed up with the cartoon heroes for second EP “Get Up.” The album will consist of four tracks – the titular track and “Bubble Gum,” along with instrumental versions of the two – and comes out May 24. “Bubble Gum” is to release in advance on Saturday. The group's agency underlined that NewJeans will promote the album as planned, despite any controversy as the label's head Min Hee-jin is mired in conflict and a power struggle with its parent company Hybe since earlier this week. Riize to drop prereleases from 1st EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Riize will unveil three more songs from its upcoming first EP due out in June, according to SM Entertainment on Friday. The rookie band dropped “Impossible,” the prologue single from EP “Riizing,” on April 18, singing of hope -- how anything is possible as long as they move together toward the same goal. Rolling Stone magazine picked it as one of its “must-listens” of the week. The date for the full release of the mini album is yet to be announced, but leading up to the day, three more tracks will be released -- “9 Days,” “Honestly” and “One Kiss” – on April 29. The band will also launch a fan concert tour on May 4, starting with two days of concerts in Seoul. The group visits nine more cities – seven in Asia along with Los Angeles and Mexico City – through August. BTS’ Jimin tops 2b Spotify streams with solo EP

(Credit: GQ Korea) (Credit: GQ Korea)

Jimin of BTS has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify with his first solo album, “Face,” according to the platform’s data. He achieved the feat for the first time for a K-pop solo act, doing so with only six tracks, including an instrumental version. The extended play was unveiled 13 months ago and debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2, the highest spot for a K-pop solo artist at the time. Focus single “Like Crazy” debuted in the Hot 100, also a first for a K-pop soloist, while prerelease “Set Me Free Pt. 2” ranked No. 30 on the main singles chart. Meanwhile, “Like Crazy” is spending a 56th consecutive week on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. the US, sitting at No. 191 and No. 141, respectively, on the latest chart. Cravity to drop 2nd single, meet fans in Japan

(Credit: Starship Entertainment) (Credit: Starship Entertainment)