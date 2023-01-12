[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, Pyeongchang The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run from Jan. 20-29 in the area around Songcheon Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The annual festival began in 1993, and has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea. The event features beautiful snowy hills and enjoyable activities for both children and adults. Admission fees for the snowgloo park and snow sledding cost 8,000 won and 10,000 won, respectively. Online reservations can be made at the official website of Daegwallyeong Snow Festival. More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net.

Haeundae Lighting Festival, Busan One of Busan’s most famous winter festivals got underway on Nov. 18, 2022 and runs through Jan. 24 at areas around Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city. Under the theme “Again, Haeundae: Sea of Light,” the festival features various light fixtures, lanterns and media art on display to entertain those who stop by. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll around Haeundae Beach, Haeundae Market, Gunamro Square and the areas of Oncheon-gil. Lights turn on at 5:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.haeundae.go.kr.

Hueree Camellia Festival, Jeju The Hueree Camellia Festival, which kicked off on Nov. 14, 2022, runs through Jan. 31 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early winter. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its rosy pink flowers. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival The Pyeongchang Trout Festival runs through Jan. 29 at Odaecheon Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The event offers three types of fishing experiences for visitors, including tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing. Any trout caught from the fishing event can be prepared right away as various dishes at a nearby restaurant. Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. The festival welcomes visitors of all ages. Detailed information can be found at www.festival700.or.kr/about/about.asp.