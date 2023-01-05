[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival, Cheongyang The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province. The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-handed fishing and more. Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experiences can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought via Naver Booking or in person for 8,000 won each. Participation fees vary for individual activities. More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com.

Jeju Fire Festival The Jeju Fire Festival will be held at Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup on Jeju Island, March 18-20. The annual festival is a reinterpretation of “bangae,” the oldest nomadic culture in Jeju, where people pray for wealth and health by burning old grass and killing vermin in the fields. The shimmering flames provide a stupendous view for visitors. In order to hold a safe festival, attendance to all programs -- including the opening ceremony, lighting the flames and more -- require reservation via the festival’s official website. The admission fee is free and the event is open to visitors of all ages. Updated information can be found at https://www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival The Pyeongchang Trout Festival runs through Jan. 29 at Odaecheon Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The event offers three types of fishing experiences for visitors, including tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing. Any trout caught from the fishing event can be prepared right away as various dishes at a nearby restaurant. Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. The festival welcomes visitors of all ages. Detailed information can be found at www.festival700.or.kr/about/about.asp.

Gapyeong Singsing Trout Festival The Gapyeong Singsing Trout Festival offers various hands-on programs and winter activities, ranging from ice fishing, snow sledding, ice sledding, bumper cars on ice and more. The festival will be held around Gapyeong Stream on Jaraseom Island, Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and run through March 1. Opening hours are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission fees for children are 10,000 won. It costs 12,000 won for adults. Visitors of all ages are welcome. For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.