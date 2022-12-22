[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jeju Fire Festival The Jeju Fire Festival will be held at Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup on Jeju Island from March 18-20. The annual festival is a reinterpretation of “bangae,” the oldest nomadic culture in Jeju, where people pray for richness and health by burning off the old grass and killing vermin in the fields. The shimmering flames provide a stupendous view for visitors. In an attempt to hold a safe festival, all the programs of the Jeju Fire Festival -- opening ceremony, lighting the flames and more -- require a reservation via the festival’s official website to attend. The admission fee is free and the event is open to visitors of all ages. Updated information can be found at www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do.

Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival is scheduled to take place from Jan. 7 to 29, 2023. The main event of the festival, ice fishing, takes place on the frozen Hwacheon Stream. The festival is set to entertain the visitors of all ages with other hands-on activities, including barehanded fishing, ice sledding, bobsled, trout grill experience and more. Online reservation for the upcoming festival starts on Dec. 23. The tickets cost 15,000 won for the participants above 12 years old. The event is free for those under 12, but they must be accompanied by an adult. More information can be found at www.narafestival.com.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival The Pyeongchang Trout Festival is set to kick off on Dec. 30 and runs through Jan. 29, 2023 at Odaecheon Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The event offers three types of fishing experience for its visitors, including tent fishing, lure fishing for trout and barehanded fishing. Any trout caught from the fishing event can be prepared right away in different dishes at a nearby restaurant. The entrance fee varies by the program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. The festival welcomes visitors of all ages. Detailed information can be found at www.festival700.or.kr/about/about.asp.

Yeosu Hyangiram Sunrise Festival Hyangiram Sunrise Festival, an annual overnight festival to celebrate New Year’s Eve, will take place at the historic Hyangiram Temple in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province. As the New Year’s Day dawns, the visitors can witness the splendid sun rise above the horizon from the temple. Various programs, including fireworks, folk street music, wish lighting and more are offered as well. The event is free. More information can be found at www.yeosu.go.kr.