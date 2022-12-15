[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Suseong Light Art Festival, Daegu The fourth edition of the Suseong Light Art Festival started Dec. 9 and runs through Jan. 2, 2023 at Suseongmot Lake in Daegu. Ranging from a school project created by Light Art School students from 5 to 19 years old to works from professional artists, the festival is set to display various creations to entertain visitors. A total of 300 light-bearing drones will present a light art show and hands-on activities for the tourists of all ages will be prepared as well. The event is free. Updated information can be found at sslaf.kr.

Haeundae Lighting Festival, Busan One of Busan’s most famous winter festivals got underway on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 24, 2023 at areas around Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city. Under the theme “Again, Haeundae: Sea of Light,” the festival features various light fixtures, lanterns and media art on display to entertain those who stop by. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll around Haeundae Beach, Haeundae Market, Gunamro Square and the areas of Oncheon-gil. Lights turn on at 5:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.haeundae.go.kr.

E-World Illumination, Daegu E-World Illumination kicked off Nov. 19 and runs through Feb. 28, 2023 at E-World in Daegu. The festival features 10 million lights covering areas around E-World and 83 Tower. A 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and a garden of 100,000 light-emitting diode roses make for memorable photo zones for visitors as well. Admission is 11,100 won per person on weekdays and 17,900 won per person on weekends. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Updates can be found at www.eworld.kr.

Sonata of Light, Wonju The Sonata of Light is a special 3D nighttime light show taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province. With 3D mapping software, the resort's promenade and golf course become stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairy-tale atmosphere. The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail. The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be booked on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon. More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr.