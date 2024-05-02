Seoul shares open lower on Fed's rate freeze

Most Popular
-
1
Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics
-
2
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
3
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
4
Samsung chip business back on track, logs W1.9tr operating profit in Q1
-
5
Shinsegae faces showdown with investors over SSG.com's delayed IPO
-
6
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
7
Hopes rise for possible Gaza truce deal
-
8
Ex-pro baseball player who killed debtor appeals sentence
-
9
S. Korea discussed possible participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 with Australia: defense minister
-
10
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
Seoul shares open lower on Fed's rate freezeBy Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2024 - 09:43
South Korean stocks started lower Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's rate-freeze decision.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 7.6 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,684.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wall Street, US stocks closed mixed after the central bank held the key interest rate flat and signaled a future rate cut, citing volatile inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.33 percent.
In Seoul, chipmaker SK hynix fell 2.01 percent, and leading battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution slipped 0.39 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.2 percent, and steel giant Posco Holdings lost 0.25 percent.
But top cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,379.8 won against the US dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
New bill to pass mandating new probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
New hard-line leadership of doctors group prepares for govt. dialogue