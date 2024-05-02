[팟캐스트] (580) 궁중문화축전의 관전포인트? 감독에게 직접 듣다

진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Lee Selzer

[Herald Interview] Mistakes turn into blessings in street performance, director says

기사 요약: 2024 궁중문화축전 연출 일부를 맡은 송재성 감독이 인터뷰에서 공개한 올 해 프로그램의 재미

[1] Where to draw the line separating the audience from actors in a street performance is tricky for any director. Some are wary of seeing the script derailed by indulging too much into on-the-spot impromptu interaction with spectators.

*draw the line 한계를 정하다, 구분 짓다

*tricky 힘든 [까다로운], 교묘한

*indulging (특정한 욕구·관심 등을) 채우다, 충족시키다

[2] But not so for Song Jae-sung. The director oversees various shows scheduled at Gyeongbokgung this week as part of the annual Seoul festival promoting five palaces from the Joseon era (1392-1910). The nine-day K-Royal Culture Festival, now in its 10th year, kicked off Saturday, organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration.

*oversee 감독하다

*promote 촉진하다, 홍보하다

[3] The added weight of having to pull off the festival’s signature shows at the main palace Gyeongbokgung, crucial in shaping the event’s overall perception, did not seem to daunt Song. He had his reasons.

*pull off -을 소화하다

*crucial 중대한, 결정적인

*daunt 겁먹게[기죽게] 하다

[4] “One distinction I draw when it comes to stage and street performances is that for the street, the boundaries separating the spectators and actors are less clear. Something unexpected happens and we roll with it,” Song said in an interview with The Korea Herald last week. “There are no mistakes because mistakes are part of the show. And there’s the fun.”

*boundary 경계[한계](선), 분계선

*spectator 관중, 방청객, 구경꾼

기사 원문:⁠https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240428050143⁠

