Natl. Assembly to pass bill mandating new probe into Itaewon tragedy

Most Popular
-
1
Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics
-
2
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
3
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
4
Samsung chip business back on track, logs W1.9tr operating profit in Q1
-
5
Shinsegae faces showdown with investors over SSG.com's delayed IPO
-
6
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
7
Hopes rise for possible Gaza truce deal
-
8
Ex-pro baseball player who killed debtor appeals sentence
-
9
S. Korea discussed possible participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 with Australia: defense minister
-
10
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
Natl. Assembly to pass bill mandating new probe into Itaewon tragedyBy Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2024 - 09:40
Rival political parties are set to hold a parliamentary plenary session Thursday to pass a special bill mandating a new investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives.
The bill, which was initially railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party in January but vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, calls for the formation of an investigation committee to look into the root cause of the tragedy that took place in Seoul's Itaewon district during the Halloween weekend in 2022.
On Wednesday, the ruling People Power Party and the DP reached an agreement on some key issues of the bill, including the committee's period of operation and method of investigation, and agreed to pass the revised bill through the plenary parliamentary session Thursday.
Under the amended bill, the committee will not have the authority to conduct investigations ex officio or seek warrants and will operate for up to a year with the possibility of extending its term by up to three months.
It will also comprise a chair who will be chosen following consultations between the rival parties, as well as four members recommended by each party. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
New bill to pass mandating new probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
New hard-line leadership of doctors group prepares for govt. dialogue