[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

E-World Illumination, Daegu E-World Illumination kicked off Nov. 19 and runs through Feb. 28, 2023 at E-World in Daegu. The festival features the areas around E-World and 83 Tower with ten million lights. A 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and a garden of 100,000 light-emitting diode roses are set to provide memorable photo zones for visitors as well. Admission costs 11,100 won per person on weekdays and 17,900 won per person on weekends. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Updates can be found at www.eworld.kr.

Yuseong Spa Christmas Festival, Daejeon A special Christmas festival is scheduled to be held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 at Yuseong Foot Spa Park in Daejeon. The three-day festival features various programs for the winter-loving visitors, including Christmas market, magic shows, carol-related performances and children’s musical “Cocomong.” A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to begin on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Korean winter snacks, including bungeoppang, hotteok, egg bread and more, are offered for tourists as well. Visitors of all ages are welcome without any admission fees. More information can be found at www.ysfesta.com.

Seoul Lantern Festival The Seoul Lantern Festival is scheduled at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul for the month of December. The annual festival will make the city even brighter with a number of large "hanji" (Korean traditional mulberry paper) lanterns and illuminated sculptures along the Cheonggyecheon Stream from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the hanji lantern exhibition and appreciate different types of lanterns. More information can be found at www.stolantern.com in the coming weeks.

Taean Lighting Festival The Taean Lighting Festival will run through Dec. 31 at Nature World in Taean, South Chungcheong Province. The festival does not offer any special programs for visitors to experience, but the shining lights and glowing lanterns welcome anyone wishing for a splendid photo to splash onto their social media. Marking its eighth anniversary, the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and admission fees are charged according to age. More information can be found at www.ffestival.co.kr.