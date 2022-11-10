[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Goheung Yuza and Pomegranate Festival The Goheung Yuza and Pomegranate Festival started on Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 13 at areas around Goheung Yuzu Park in Goheung, South Jeolla Province. Visitors can taste the city’s specialty Goheung yuja, a citrus fruit also known as yuzu, at the festival. Hands-on activities, including yuja syrup making, pomegranate juice drinking contest and more, are set to entertain visitors. Stamp tours, trot music concert and yuja quiz shows will be offered to its visitors as well. Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission is free. Detailed information and schedules of the festival can be found at https://tour.goheung.go.kr/tour/culture/festival/02.do.

Seoul Lantern Festival The Seoul Lantern Festival is scheduled to be held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul in December. The annual festival will make the city even brighter with a number of large "hanji" (Korean traditional mulberry paper) lanterns and illuminated sculptures along the Cheonggye Stream from Dec. 16 to 31. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the hanji lantern exhibition and appreciate different types of lanterns. More information can be found at www.stolantern.com.

Sonata of Light The Sonata of Light is a special 3D nighttime light show taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province. With 3D mapping software, the resort's promenade and golf course are turned into stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairytale-like atmosphere. The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail. The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be booked on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon. More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr.

Herb Island Pink Muhly Festival, Pocheon Herb Island Pink Muhly Festival runs through Nov. 15 at Pocheon Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. The autumn season event of Herb Island features a romantic ambience created by the mesmerizing scenery of pink muhly. Hands-on experiences with flowerpot decorating, pink soap making and pumpkin carving are offered for visitors of all ages. Every corner of Herb Island is an Instagram photo zone for festival participants. Tickets cost 9,000 won for adults and 7,000 won for children under 17. Updates can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr.