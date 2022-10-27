[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Colorful Autumn Garden, Gwangju The Colorful Autumn Garden opened on Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 13 at Hwadam Botanic Garden in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. Visitors can enjoy the autumn foliage at its peak to the fullest in the eco-friendly arboretum, an hour’s drive from central Seoul. Autumn lovers can stroll down the promenade and feel the fall atmosphere with crisp air and some 4,000 different species of plants and trees. Admission costs 10,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for teenagers between 14 to 19. Children under 13 pay 6,000 won. More information can be found at www.hwadamsup.com.

Hueree Pink Muhly Festival The Hueree Pink Muhly Festival runs through Nov. 15 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Hallasan, the highest mountain of South Korea, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the fall breeze. The annual event highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its pink muhly grass. Various photo spots are available for flower lovers to capture special moments with loved ones. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com/index.php or www.visitjeju.net/en.

The Haunted Den The Haunted Den is set to run through Nov. 6 at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The event offers a unique opportunity to spend the upcoming Halloween season with a quest to investigate an abandoned house. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. The Haunted Den is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and during the weekend. For visitors’ safety, entrants must be 13 years old and older to experience the horror event. Online reservations can be made via Naver Booking. Tickets cost 6,000 won, and visitors can buy them in person as well. More information can be found at www.koreanfolk.co.kr.

Masan Chrysanthemum Festival The Masan Chrysanthemum Festival is scheduled to be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 at Masan Marine New City in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. Formerly known as Masan, Changwon accounts for 13 percent of all chrysanthemum farming in Korea. The festival is held to promote the excellence of Changwon’s chrysanthemums. Colorful autumn flowers aside, visitors can enjoy various programs, including a drone light show, bubble magic show, local musicians’ concert, and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome for free. Updated information can be found at www.changwon.go.kr.