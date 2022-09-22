[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Andong Maskdance Festival

If you want to know more about Hahoe masks worn by the cast in Netflix’s crime thriller “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area,” the upcoming Andong Mask Dance Festival may interest you.

The Andong Mask Dance Festival is set to be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 in areas of downtown Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The five-day festival features cultural performances, including Korea’s mask dance drama and mask dance performances from foreign countries as well.

The event offers various hands-on programs to learn more about the dances and mask-related culture as well.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and tickets cost 7,000 won.

More information can be found at www.maskdance.com.

Sunchang Fermented Food Festival

The Sunchang Fermented Food Festival is scheduled to be held from Oct. 14 to 16 at Sunchang Gochujang Village at Sunchang, North Jeolla Province.

The annual fall festival offers more than 60 traditional sauce-related programs, including a cooking performance, exhibition, red pepper paste-making program, market and more.

A concert of local musicians and parades are set to entertain visitors as well.

Though the festival is free, some programs will charge fees, which have yet to be decided.

Updated information can be found at www.jangfestival.com.

Siheung Gaetgol Festival

The Siheung Gaetgol Festival is scheduled to be held from Sept. 23 to 25 at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

The three-day event offers ecological experiences via the park’s natural landscape, which is considered to be the world’s largest ecological art playground.

Various programs including photo exhibitions, a drawing area, salt playground and trekking around Gaetgol trail are offered, among others.

Shuttle buses to the festival area are offered at four locations: the main gate of Siheung City Hall, Siheung City Hall Station Exit No. 2, Oido Station and Sincheon Station.

More information can be found at www.sgfestival.com.

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival

The 2022 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is scheduled to take place at the Nam River and the Jinjuseong fortress in South Gyeongsang Province from Oct. 10-31.

Originating from the floating lanterns that were used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War as a military strategy to prevent Japanese troops from wading across the Nam River, the 22-year-old festival invites visitors to enjoy a flotilla of glittering lanterns on the river created by local students.

A fireworks show, water light show and street parade will be presented.

Visitors can make their own lanterns and try their hands at Korean calligraphy.

Visitors of all ages are welcome, but fees vary by program.

Updated information can be found at www.yudeung.com.

Namhae Oktoberfest

Namhae Oktoberfest is set to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at various areas of the German Village in Namhae-gun, South Gyeongsang Province.

The annual festival returns after a three-year hiatus as South Korea removed major COVID-19 social distancing rules.

The beer festival includes exhibitions related to the history of the South Korean nurses and miners who went to work in Germany in the 1960s and 1970s.

Visitors can enjoy German cultural performances, participate in beer-related games and competitions. They can also experience German food and drinks, including beer and sausages.

All programs are offered free of charge.