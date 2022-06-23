[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea





The Garden of Morning Calm, situated in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is one of Korea’s major botanical gardens.



In an attempt to promote the beautiful hydrangea blooming in July, the festival presents five types of hydrangea with photo zones.



Visitors can enjoy the differently shaped flowers and leaves of hydrangea, the most attractive flower of summer.



The festival is slated for June 4 to July 3. The garden is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.



Admission costs 11,000 won and 8,500 for adults and teenagers, and 7,500 won for children.



For more information, visit



Everland Summer Water Fun Festival



South Korea’s largest theme park Everland, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is scheduled to run its annual summer attraction through Aug. 28.



The festival features various programs, including water shows, light shows, concert and many other game activities for the visitors of all age.



Admission fees vary by the dates from 58,000 won to 50,000 for adults and teenagers. Tickets for children cost either 46,000 won or 40,000 won.



Refer to the official website of Everland to find out the exact price.



The fees also include the access to the attractions.









The Hydrangea Festival, which started June 1, is scheduled to run through June 30 at Jeju Folk Village in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.



With traditional Korean straw-thatched houses, the festival welcomes the visitors to enjoy the colorful hydrangea while strolling around the tourist site.



Visitors can enjoy both the traditional games and have a chance to make your own hydrangea flowerpot.



Jeju Folk Village’s admission fees cost 11,000 won and 8,000 for adults and teenagers, respectively, and 7,000 won for children.



More information can be found at



The Lavender Festival will start June 18 and run through Aug. 31 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Herb Island seeks to mesmerize its visitors not only with the purple-colored fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.



Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, herb foot bath experience and more.



The tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.



Updated information can be found at



