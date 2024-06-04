Leaders of Korea, Africa agree to open critical minerals dialogue

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani who serves as chairperson of the African Union, shake hands at a joint press conference held at KINTEX, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province -- The leaders of South Korea and African countries agreed to launch a multilateral dialogue for critical minerals to ensure their stable supply and promote technology cooperation at a summit held in Seoul to redefine diplomatic and economic ties between Asia's fourth-largest economy and the continent on Tuesday.

At the first-ever summit hosted by the Korean government with African countries to strengthen mutual trust and solidarity, Seoul vowed to provide up to $10 billion in development aid to Africa over the next six years to 2030. South Korea is estimated to have extended over $3 billion of humanitarian aid across the world in 2023. The Seoul government also pledged to support local companies' entry to Africa through a cumulative $14 billion in export finance through 2030.

"The launch of the Korea-Africa Critical Minerals Dialogue will be the world's exemplary case of sustainable development by seeking mutually beneficial cooperation and stability in the industrial supply chain," President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a press conference at the summit venue.

The launch of the dialogue comes as a minerals supply crunch has highlighted the need for South Korea -- a powerhouse for electric vehicles and secondary batteries that is home to Hyundai Motor, Kia and LG Energy Solution, among others -- to secure industry resilience. Such needs of South Korea could lead to chances of creating job opportunities and revitalizing local economies in Africa, according to their joint statement.

Alongside the multilateral dialogue, South Korea signed two memorandums of understanding concerning critical mineral resources trade with African countries, according to Yoon's office.

At the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit held in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, President Yoon and delegations representing 48 African countries also acknowledged that their relationship has been mutually beneficial, and it is high time they build a future together on the three pillars of shared growth, sustainability and solidarity, a joint statement showed. The Korea-Africa Summit was the largest diplomatic event hosted so far by the Yoon government, which has presented its vision of the country as a "global pivotal state."

Tuesday's joint statement "will serve as the guiding compass for cooperation for the future of South Korea and Africa," according to Yoon.