[Today’s K-pop] BTS' Jimin extends record streak on Billboard Hot 100

Jimin of BTS extended his stay on Billboard’s Hot 100 to 20 weeks in a row with his solo song “Who,” according to the chart published Tuesday in the US. This is the longest streak on the main songs chart for a K-pop solo singer in the last decade, and he achieved the feat while climbing back up nine rungs to No. 47. The single hit the chart at No. 12 while his second solo album “Muse” which it fronted debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The album leaped back up 43 rungs to No. 114 this week. “Who” was the first-ever entry from a K-pop solo artist on Top Tracks of 2024 USA from Spotify’s year-end tally Wrapped. It was also the most-listened K-pop song of the year on the platform. Treasure takes fan concert tour to Japan

Treasure announced plans to visit fans in Japan next year via label YG Entertainment Wednesday. The ten members plan to greet fans in four cities in the country, hosting eight total fan concerts in Kobe, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Saitama. The Japan leg of the tour is slated to run from late April until mid-May, building up to their fan concert "Special Moment," which is slated to be held in Seoul on March 29-30, 2025. The band has drawn about 970,000 fans through its meetups and concerts in Japan. Its second fan meeting tour in Japan, "Wonderland," took it to seven cities this summer and through 23 live shows, attracted approximately 170,000 fans. Last week, Treasure dropped the single “Last Night” and claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 11 regions as well as a number of real-time charts in Japan. aespa Winter, Enhypen Jungwon deny dating rumor

Agencies of aespa’s Winter and Enhypen’s Jungwon flatly dismissed rumors that the two idols were dating. A photograph and a video were circulating online, claiming that the two were spotted together at a bar in southern Seoul. The original post has been deleted. Winter's label SM Entertainment told media Wednesday that the person who distributed the picture had approached a media outlet asking to be put in contact with the label for financial reward. When the company turned the person down, the person circulated the visuals with malicious intent, said SM Entertainment. The company added it would take legal action. Enhypen’s agency Belift Lab also released a statement denying the rumor and vowing to tackle the invasion of artists' privacy and the spread of vicious rumors. GFriend members ready for reunion

