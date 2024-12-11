[Contribution] Korea begins journey toward becoming global science and technology hub

By Yoo Sang-im

Minister of Science and ICT

Historically, scientific and technological innovations have never been confined to specific countries or regions but have been achieved through global cooperation across diverse nations and areas. In particular, global science and technology hubs, where knowledge, information and human capital converge, have provided a fertile ground for groundbreaking research and innovation.

Throughout history, notable hubs for science and technology include Ancient Rome, the Arab world, the British Empire, and the United States of America. Rome was the center of ancient science and philosophy; the Arab world led the development of medieval science; the British Empire marked the beginning of the Industrial Revolution and modern research methodology. Since the 20th century, the United States of America has positioned itself at the heart of global research and development through technological innovation.

Immediately following the Korean War, the Republic of Korea was one of the world’s poorest nations. However, international scientific cooperation helped it adopt advanced technologies and nurture its industries, evolving into a global leader in science and technology. Today, Korea is actively promoting international cooperation to further elevate itself as a global hub for science and technology.

Building on last year’s progress, the Government of Korea has significantly expanded its global R&D investments and launched large-scale international collaborative research projects in critical and emerging technologies, such as AI, biotechnology and quantum. Furthermore, it has hosted major international science and technology events, including the AI Seoul Summit, strengthening cooperation with the global scientific community and expanding its participation in international discussions on science and technology.

Since the inauguration of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Korean Government has made scientific, technological and digital cooperation a key agenda in its bilateral summits, building strategic research cooperation networks with major countries. Korea has also opened the AI Frontier Lab at New York University as a hub for international AI collaboration and will join the Horizon Europe program as an associated member.

Korea is set to further expand its leadership in scientific, technological and digital fields in the Asia-Pacific region through the APEC Leaders’ Meeting, which will be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in 2025. In particular, a new multilateral research and development program is in preparation to foster cooperation among nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the K-Science and Technology Global Forum held Wednesday, the Ministry of Science and ICT presented a vision for fostering a public-private ecosystem for international scientific and technological cooperation. This vision emphasizes the active role of diverse private-sector entities, including researchers and companies, in driving international cooperation, while relevant government ministries will consolidate their efforts to support private-sector activities in international cooperation.

To support these policy directions, the government of Korea expanded its global R&D investments to 1.8 trillion won ($1.26 billion) this year and will announce a Science and Technology Diplomacy Initiative, outlining the national strategy for international scientific cooperation. The government also plans to establish new legislation to promote international scientific and technological cooperation.

As Thomas Kuhn, a renowned philosopher of science, once noted, science does not progress via a linear accumulation of new knowledge but undergoes disruptive innovations arising from the cooperation and competition between various stakeholders. The Republic of Korea aspires to become a dynamic platform for such cooperation and competition, where scientists and researchers from around the world will engage in cross-border exchanges. Korea's journey toward becoming a global science and technology hub has only just begun.