Signs surface that martial law plotted well in advance

Military officers look somber during a plenary session of the National Assembly’s defense committee on Tuesday afternoon, as questions about the military during martial law imposition continue. (Yonhap)

Senior officers of the military were ordered to be on standby for a North Korea situation in the days leading up to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law.

Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, who was suspended Friday as defense counterintelligence commander over the martial law debacle, told colonel-level commanders to be on guard for a possible provocation by North Korea on Dec. 1, two days before Yoon declared emergency martial law, according to Maj. Gen. Lee Kyung-min. Lee is the acting defense counterintelligence commander.

Speaking before the National Assembly, key commanders one by one testified against Yoon on his aborted bid to impose martial law.

Dozens of generals and military leaders attended a questioning session by the Assembly national defense committee on Tuesday, a week after troops stormed the parliament grounds overnight on Dec. 3-4.

Special Warfare Commander Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-geun said then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told him not to let more than 150 lawmakers gather at the plenary chamber of the Assembly after Yoon declared martial law on the night of Dec. 3.

Kwak made the remarks speaking in response to a question from Rep. Yu Yong-weon, who asked if there were specific orders about blocking lawmakers from getting to the Assembly and from whom.

“I was told by the minister that there cannot be more than 100 to 150 lawmakers at the Assembly,” he said.

The special warfare commander said he regretted following orders to break into the Assembly, knowing they were problematic. “My regret is that I didn’t say no when I received the order the first time,” he said.

He said the former defense minister also discussed with him ways to get into the Assembly plenary chamber, and that they possibly shoot blanks and use stun guns in the process.

Col. Kim Hyun-tae, commander of the Special Warfare Command’s 707th special mission group deployed to the Assembly on the night martial law was imposed, also said he was told “to get in quickly because there shouldn’t be more than 150 lawmakers.”

A resolution demanding the withdrawal of martial law declaration needs votes from more than half of the Assembly, which is 150 lawmakers. The 190 lawmakers who gathered voted unanimously to overturn the president’s declaration.

Kwak also told lawmakers the ongoing investigation of the martial law decree by Seoul prosecutors appeared to focus on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, rather than Yoon. The special warfare commander was summoned a day prior by the Seoul central prosecutors’ office.

Kwak answered “yes” to a question from Rep. Cho Kuk, who asked if the prosecutors in charge of investigating Yoon’s martial law declaration were framing their questions in a way that held the former defense minister and not the president accountable.

When Cho asked if prosecutors “put the former defense minister at the center of allegations related to the martial law imposition, and the president second,” Kwak once again responded, “That is right.”

Cho suggested that the former defense minister might be covering up for the president.

“Kim Yong-hyun told the media that he stated during a questioning by prosecutors that he was delegated the authority to give orders by the president that night,” Cho pointed out.

Army chief of staff Gen. Park An-su, who was named the martial law commander, said he did not know beforehand that the president would be making such a declaration.

“I was supposed to attend a prayer meeting at the Armed Forces Church at 7 a.m. the next day,” he said. "I had the tickets booked."

Some of the commanders accused of a role in Yoon imposing martial law have said they would not follow a second such order from the president.

Appearing at a meeting of the Assembly judiciary committee on Monday, acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho also said he would not follow “illegitimate, unjust” orders from the president, who remains commander in chief.