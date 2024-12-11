'Literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life,' says Nobel laureate Han Kang

Nobel Prize in literature laureate and South Korean writer Han Kang poses with her award during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap) Nobel Prize in literature laureate and South Korean writer Han Kang poses with her award during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap)

In a historic night for South Korea, Han Kang received the Nobel medal and diploma from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during the award ceremony held at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. "Just as inevitably, the work of reading and writing literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life. I would like to share the meaning of this award, which is for literature, with you -- standing here together," said Han in English during her acceptance speech at the banquet following the award ceremony. "In the darkest night, there is language that asks what we are made of, that insists on imagining into the first person perspectives of the people and living beings that inhabit this planet; language that connects us to one another," she said.

Nobel Prize in literature laureate and South Korean writer Han Kang poses after receiving the award during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap) Nobel Prize in literature laureate and South Korean writer Han Kang poses after receiving the award during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap)

The award ceremony began with the entrance of the Swedish monarch. Han, dressed in a black gown, entered alongside other laureates and took her seat on the left side of the stage. Han was the fourth laureate called to the stage, following the awards for physics, chemistry and physiology or medicine. Author Ellen Mattson, a member of the Swedish Academy, introduced Han with a five-minute speech. "In Han’s world, people are wounded, fragile, in some sense weak, and yet they possess just enough strength, and just the right kind of strength, to take another step or ask another question, request another document or interview another surviving witness." Mattson then addressed Han in English, "Dear Han Kang, on behalf of the Swedish Academy, it is my privilege to convey to you our warmest congratulations on the Nobel Prize in literature 2024. May I now please ask you to step forward and receive your prize from His Majesty the King."

Nobel Prize in literature laureate, South Korean writer Han Kang, delivers a speech during the Nobel Prize banquet at the City Hall in Stockholm on Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap) Nobel Prize in literature laureate, South Korean writer Han Kang, delivers a speech during the Nobel Prize banquet at the City Hall in Stockholm on Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Han is the 121st recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature and only the 18th woman to receive the honor. She is also the second Korean Nobel laureate, following former President Kim Dae-jung, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000. Han is the first Korean to walk the iconic Blue Carpet of the Nobel Prize, as the Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Finland. Following the ceremony, a banquet was held at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall, attended by over 1,200 people, including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and members of the Swedish Academy. The evening featured music performances interspersed between courses and lasted over four hours. Han, who attended without family, entered the banquet hall accompanied by Christopher O’Neill, the Swedish King’s son-in-law. She was seated diagonally opposite the King. The banquet concluded with speeches from each laureate. Han was introduced in Korean, with the host saying, "It is an honor to present the Nobel Laureate in Literature," before inviting her to the stage. Park Ji-young, an editor at Changbi Publishers who was in Stockholm, shared on the official Changbi Instagram that, "The moment Han Kang’s name was announced, I felt the emotion resonate through my entire body." "My heart fluttered, and hearing how deeply people are interested in Korean literature and eager to discover more Korean authors filled all of us editors with pride and a strong sense of responsibility," said Kang Yoon-jung, an editor at Munhakdongne Publishing, via the company's Instagram account from Stockholm. "I hope this interest sparks curiosity and drives greater demand for translations of Korean language and literature." Both Changbi Publishers and Munhakdongne Publishing have published Han Kang's works.

Dong-ho, the main character from Han Kang's "Human Acts" is created through AI and hologram technology and shown at a celebratory event in Gwangju's City Hall for Han's Nobel Prize win. (Yonhap) Dong-ho, the main character from Han Kang's "Human Acts" is created through AI and hologram technology and shown at a celebratory event in Gwangju's City Hall for Han's Nobel Prize win. (Yonhap)