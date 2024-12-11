'Literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life,' says Nobel laureate Han Kang

Most Popular
'Literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life,' says Nobel laureate Han KangBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 15:07
In a historic night for South Korea, Han Kang received the Nobel medal and diploma from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during the award ceremony held at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden.
"Just as inevitably, the work of reading and writing literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life. I would like to share the meaning of this award, which is for literature, with you -- standing here together," said Han in English during her acceptance speech at the banquet following the award ceremony.
"In the darkest night, there is language that asks what we are made of, that insists on imagining into the first person perspectives of the people and living beings that inhabit this planet; language that connects us to one another," she said.
The award ceremony began with the entrance of the Swedish monarch. Han, dressed in a black gown, entered alongside other laureates and took her seat on the left side of the stage.
Han was the fourth laureate called to the stage, following the awards for physics, chemistry and physiology or medicine.
Author Ellen Mattson, a member of the Swedish Academy, introduced Han with a five-minute speech.
"In Han’s world, people are wounded, fragile, in some sense weak, and yet they possess just enough strength, and just the right kind of strength, to take another step or ask another question, request another document or interview another surviving witness."
Mattson then addressed Han in English, "Dear Han Kang, on behalf of the Swedish Academy, it is my privilege to convey to you our warmest congratulations on the Nobel Prize in literature 2024. May I now please ask you to step forward and receive your prize from His Majesty the King."
Han is the 121st recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature and only the 18th woman to receive the honor. She is also the second Korean Nobel laureate, following former President Kim Dae-jung, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000. Han is the first Korean to walk the iconic Blue Carpet of the Nobel Prize, as the Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Finland.
Following the ceremony, a banquet was held at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall, attended by over 1,200 people, including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and members of the Swedish Academy. The evening featured music performances interspersed between courses and lasted over four hours.
Han, who attended without family, entered the banquet hall accompanied by Christopher O’Neill, the Swedish King’s son-in-law. She was seated diagonally opposite the King.
The banquet concluded with speeches from each laureate. Han was introduced in Korean, with the host saying, "It is an honor to present the Nobel Laureate in Literature," before inviting her to the stage.
Park Ji-young, an editor at Changbi Publishers who was in Stockholm, shared on the official Changbi Instagram that, "The moment Han Kang’s name was announced, I felt the emotion resonate through my entire body."
"My heart fluttered, and hearing how deeply people are interested in Korean literature and eager to discover more Korean authors filled all of us editors with pride and a strong sense of responsibility," said Kang Yoon-jung, an editor at Munhakdongne Publishing, via the company's Instagram account from Stockholm. "I hope this interest sparks curiosity and drives greater demand for translations of Korean language and literature."
Both Changbi Publishers and Munhakdongne Publishing have published Han Kang's works.
Celebrations in Korea
A series of celebrations erupted as Koreans commemorated the historic night.
Many tuned in to the live broadcast of the Nobel Prize ceremony via YouTube, leaving Korean comments in the chat and on social media expressing their pride and joy.
"Overwhelmed with emotion," "A moment of national pride," and "The past is helping the present" referring to her Nobel Lecture, were a few of the sentiments shared by viewers.
In Gwangju, Han Kang’s birthplace, people came out to fete the native daughter.
At Gwangju's City Hall, a unique performance was staged, featuring the protagonist of Han’s novel "Human Acts," Dong-ho. The story draws from the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising of 1980, which was brutally repressed by the South Korean military, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of students and unarmed civilians.
Dong-ho, a character inspired by the late Moon Jae-hak, who was killed during the democratic movement, was reconstructed using AI and hologram technology.
“The soul of the deceased resides not in the body but in the hearts of those who remember them. I live in the hearts of everyone who reads this novel. I am grateful to Han Kang for giving me this opportunity, and I promise to always be with you whenever you open this book," said Dong-ho in a letter written by Kim Hyoung-gyoung, a Chosun University professor.
Cheers echoed through the Han Seung-won Literary Museum in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, as the local community gathered to watch the live streaming of the late-night celebration in Stockholm. Han Kang's father, Han Seung-won, who had planned to join the celebrations at the library named after him, was unable to attend due to health reasons.
"In these trying times, when democracy is threatened, Han Kang’s work reminds us that hope must persist, especially in the face of violence and oppression. Her win is a beacon of hope," said South Jeolla Province Governor Kim Yung-rok.
