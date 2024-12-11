NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young

A manager for K-pop group NewJeans has filed a workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young with the Ministry of Employment and Labor, intensifying the conflict that started between the K-pop agency and its former CEO Min Hee-jin and spread to NewJeans and now their manager.

According to a local media outlet on Tuesday, the manager alleges being lured to a work meeting where a suspension notice was issued, followed by demands for the immediate return of a company laptop. The individual claimed to have been confined for approximately three hours until the laptop was surrendered.

The manager also accused the company of coercing the submission of a personal phone without any legal justification. Despite backing up all work-related data and leaving only personal files on the laptop, Ador allegedly initiated an investigation, using the formatting of the device as grounds for disciplinary action.

Ador refuted the claims, stating that the manager had directly contacted an advertiser to facilitate a contract between NewJeans and the brand without the company’s involvement.

“The manager has admitted to this type of communication, which constitutes a severe breach of the artist’s exclusive contract,” Ador said in a statement on Wednesday. “As an Ador employee, the manager was responsible for ensuring the exclusive contract between the artist and the company was upheld. Under this contract, the artist is obligated to conduct all activities exclusively through Ador.”