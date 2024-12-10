Will ruling party lawmakers turn the table?

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling People Power Party speaks in a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party may shift its stance on its group boycott and allow a free vote, as some young conservative politicians signal their intent to participate in the second impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday.

After the previous scrapped impeachment vote on Dec. 7, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung announced the following day that he would continue to hold Yoon accountable for insurrection following his martial law decree.

The first and previous impeachment motion failed to meet the quorum of 200 votes in the 300-member Assembly, but the upcoming impeachment bill is expected to meet a different scenario, with more ruling party lawmakers deciding to break away from the group boycott.

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling party announced Tuesday that he would no longer boycott the vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment in a press conference at the National Assembly.

Insisting Yoon’s martial law declaration was unconstitutional and in opposition to democracy, the 44-year-old lawmaker said such actions cannot be justified or defended.

“It is a crime against the nation that needs to be punished and be avoided from repeating,” Kim said in his official statement.

Kim urged the president’s sincere apology and immediate resignation or impeachment.

“I am requesting the ruling party to acknowledge our fault and cooperate with the opposition party-led impeachment motion," Kim said. "With my deepest apologies, I will vote in favor of Yoon’s impeachment.”

Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party shared her decision to cast a vote in Saturday's second impeachment attempt in a social media post, without revealing whether the vote would be in favor or against the impeachment bill, Tuesday.

Rep. Cho Kyung-tae, a six-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, told reporters that he personally believes all ruling party members need to cast their ballot and the decision must be left to a "free vote."

When asked whether his vote would be for or against the impeachment motion, Cho said the decision would be made at the National Assembly, according to local news.

An impeachment vote requires the assent of at least 200 out of the 300 members of the Assembly to pass and be forwarded to the Constitutional Court, which has the authority to finalize the proposal.