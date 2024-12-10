Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

Most Popular
Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisisBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 15:17
After the shocking but brief martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 3, several celebrities, including K-pop singers, have voiced — or at least hinted at — their stance on the ongoing political crisis. Speaking out on political matters has long been a taboo for idols, whose freedom of expression is often tightly controlled by their agencies. However, with the rise of social media and the globalization of K-pop, the question emerges: Should K-pop singers be restricted from sharing their opinions on politics and social issues?
Trot singer Lim Young-woong, who is not a K-pop idol, found himself in hot water for an alleged exchange with an internet user regarding the impeachment of Yoon. Lim had posted a picture with his dog on social media, celebrating the pet’s birthday on the day the National Assembly voted on the impeachment motion. When a netizen criticized him for being “insensitive” during a national crisis, Lim reportedly responded, “Am I a politician? Why should I speak up?”
However, his agency could not confirm whether the account in question belonged to Lim.
In contrast, K-pop singer Lee Chae-yeon, a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, expressed her views more openly on Saturday. While discussing the anti-Yoon protests held in Seoul on a fan communication platform, Lee challenged the notion that idols should stay apolitical.
“Not in a position to talk about politics? Then what exactly is the ‘right’ position to talk about it?” she wrote. “As a citizen and a member of society, I’ll decide for myself when and what to speak up about. I’m using my voice because I’m an entertainer.”
Lee’s remarks were widely praised for their courage, in stark contrast to criticisms against Lim for staying silent.
Cha Eun-woo of the boy band Astro also became a target of online backlash after posting fashion shoot photos on Saturday. Some netizens attacked him for being tone-deaf during the country’s political turmoil, leaving comments such as, “Is this appropriate given the current state of the country?” and “Be more aware; don’t you watch the news?”
Others defended Cha, arguing that sharing personal content on social media is an individual choice and that such criticisms were unwarranted.
Industry insiders suggest that K-pop singers face significant risks when engaging in political discourse and that staying apolitical may be the safest route.
“When artists engage in political or national issues, while they certainly have the freedom to express their opinions, they must also consider that their business relies heavily on communication with fans,” said a K-pop agency official, who requested anonymity. “There is no need for them to publicly align with a specific political stance.”
Stephanie Choi, a postdoctoral researcher at the State University of New York at Buffalo, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that K-pop singers often have more to lose than to gain by speaking out.
“Fans often support celebrities in the hopes of reflecting and amplifying their own political stances. However, remaining silent or inactive can also be interpreted as a form of political action,” Choi told The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “Celebrities will always be under public scrutiny regarding their political views.”
Choi added that K-pop singers face additional challenges compared to their American counterparts due to differences in market size.
“Despite K-pop’s global popularity, the market remains relatively small compared to, for instance, the US music market. This limits the freedom Korean celebrities have to openly align with a particular political stance and cultivate a niche following within a broad global audience,” Choi said. “It is safer for them to remain apolitical to maintain their broadest fanbase.”
