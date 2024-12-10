Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

After the shocking but brief martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 3, several celebrities, including K-pop singers, have voiced — or at least hinted at — their stance on the ongoing political crisis. Speaking out on political matters has long been a taboo for idols, whose freedom of expression is often tightly controlled by their agencies. However, with the rise of social media and the globalization of K-pop, the question emerges: Should K-pop singers be restricted from sharing their opinions on politics and social issues?

Trot singer Lim Young-woong, who is not a K-pop idol, found himself in hot water for an alleged exchange with an internet user regarding the impeachment of Yoon. Lim had posted a picture with his dog on social media, celebrating the pet’s birthday on the day the National Assembly voted on the impeachment motion. When a netizen criticized him for being “insensitive” during a national crisis, Lim reportedly responded, “Am I a politician? Why should I speak up?”

However, his agency could not confirm whether the account in question belonged to Lim.

In contrast, K-pop singer Lee Chae-yeon, a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, expressed her views more openly on Saturday. While discussing the anti-Yoon protests held in Seoul on a fan communication platform, Lee challenged the notion that idols should stay apolitical.

“Not in a position to talk about politics? Then what exactly is the ‘right’ position to talk about it?” she wrote. “As a citizen and a member of society, I’ll decide for myself when and what to speak up about. I’m using my voice because I’m an entertainer.”