지나쌤

Ex-broadcast watchdog head likely to defend Yoon in court: reports

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 15:56

Former KCC chief Kim Hong-il (Pool photo via Newsis) Former KCC chief Kim Hong-il (Pool photo via Newsis)

Kim Hong-il, former chief of South Korea's broadcast watchdog Korea Communications Commission, might serve as one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's attorneys if Yoon's legal trouble deepens, according to news reports on Wednesday.

Kim, who had reportedly quit local law firm Shin & Kim, will be joined by a team of up to six attorneys, according to news reports.

This came as Yoon was accused of inciting insurrection by declaring martial law and cracking down on his dissidents through a self-coup attempt.

The prosecution also indicated that Yoon was behind the insurrection, along with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun who has been under detention.

Kim was formerly Yoon's boss in the early 2010s as both worked at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office as prosecutors.

Kim quit the prosecution in 2013. Kim led the anti-corruption watchdog, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, from July 2023 until December 2023. He was later nominated as the KCC chief, serving in the post from December 2023 until July.

Yoon was previously the prosecutor-general during the liberal Moon Jae-in administration.

