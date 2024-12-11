[Contribution] Kazakh-Korean partnership builds on mutual growth, traditional friendship

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul shake hands on November 4, 2024, Seoul. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan)

By Nurgali Arystanov

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea

In 2024, Kazakhstan and South Korea strengthened their strategic partnership, achieving new milestones through key diplomatic events. These developments not only reflect the growing ties between the two countries but also highlight the potential for deeper cooperation across various sectors.

Strong political dialogue

Political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Korea has been strengthened thanks to the close engagements of our leaders. Recognizing Korea’s importance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, “The relationship between our two countries, rooted in traditional friendship, has deep foundations. We have established close ties at all levels, and the issues on our shared agenda are addressed in a constructive manner.”

South Korea’s engagement in Central Asia, particularly through its K-Silk Road initiative, has been highly beneficial in fostering regional cooperation and stability. We welcome Korea’s K-Silk Road Strategy, which focuses on Central Asia through key areas such as R -- Resources, O -- Official development assistance, A -- Accompany (accompanying projects up to full implementation) and D -- Drive (guiding relationships through better mechanisms of cooperation).

In October, Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik made his first overseas visit in his new capacity to Kazakhstan, further reinforcing bilateral ties.

Our relations were further strengthened through the official visit of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to the Republic of Korea from Nov. 3-5. During his bilateral meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, they signed a Cooperation Action Plan for 2025-2027, which encompasses high-level visits and new collaborative initiatives in priority areas.

He also attended the C5+K Ministerial meeting. It should be noted that bilateral cooperation is also complemented by the C5+K format, which has expanded to include new dimensions of cooperation. In addition to the parliamentary dimension, two major initiatives have been launched: the Think Tanks Forum and the Forum of Local Authorities. These platforms are designed to deepen cooperation across various levels of governance and foster further collaboration between the two nations.

Growing economic ties

Trade and investment relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea have also seen remarkable growth. Gross investment inflows from South Korea to Kazakhstan reached $10.2 billion in 2023, with this figure continuing to rise. South Korean companies are increasingly investing in Kazakhstan, particularly in the energy, infrastructure and technology sectors.

A notable achievement this year was the opening of the first CU convenience store in Almaty, with 10 stores now operational in Kazakhstan. This expansion of Korean retail chains reflects the growing economic ties between the two countries.

The development of air connectivity on the Astana-Seoul, Almaty-Seoul route has also been a key factor in deepening relations. In the first nine months of this year, the number of South Korean tourists visiting Kazakhstan reached 32,978, showing a 17 percent increase. At the same time, the number of Kazakh citizens visiting South Korea rose by 13 percent, totaling 41,370 people.

Expanding people-to-people ties

Educational ties between Kazakhstan and South Korea are flourishing, with numerous student exchange programs, scholarships and institutional partnerships in place. Key initiatives include collaboration between SeoulTech and the School of Artificial Intelligence in Kyzylorda, which aims to advance joint research in cutting-edge technologies.

This year, the Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, made two significant visits to South Korea, first in April and again in August. During his April visit, Minister Nurbek held talks with his Korean counterparts and university presidents to discuss cooperation in science and digital technologies. Notably, he signed a memorandum of understanding with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, which will provide educational grants to Kazakh students for master's studies in technical fields at prominent South Korean universities.

In August, Minister Nurbek led a delegation to the Global Education and Innovation Summit 2024. In Korea, several key memorandums were signed, including partnerships focused on metallurgy, engineering and technology. His discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho focused on knowledge cooperation, and student and faculty exchange, aligning with Kazakhstan's broader goals for innovation and sustainable development.

An important and unique aspect of Kazakhstan-Korea relations is the presence of ethnic Koreans in Kazakhstan. Approximately 120,000 ethnic Koreans live in Kazakhstan today, contributing significantly to the country’s society as members of parliament, scholars, successful entrepreneurs and cultural figures. This community continues to play an integral role in fostering closer ties between the two countries.

A look into the future

Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea are evolving into a multifaceted and strategic partnership that spans trade, investment, education, tourism and cultural exchange. As both countries continue to build on the achievements of 2024, their collaboration will only grow stronger, benefiting their people and contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

