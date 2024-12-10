Milwaukee Tools launches small yet powerful impact wrench

Milwaukee Tool Korea said Tuesday that it has launched a compact cordless impact wrench, powered by a 12-volt system.

Founded in 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the power tool maker has earned a reputation for producing durable, high-quality tools under the slogan, “Nothing But Heavy Duty.” The company expanded its global presence by establishing a Korean branch in 2022 and has since experienced steady growth here.

Its new product, 12V Fuel Impact Wrench 1/2" III, delivers enhanced performance in a compact design. According to the company, the wrench’s 12-volt system delivers performance comparable to that of 18-volt models.

Powered by the latest motor technology, the wrench delivers up to 745 newton-meters of breakaway torque and 542 newton-meters of fastening torque, ensuring efficient removal of tightly secured bolts. Designed to work with a half-inch (13mm) hog ring anvil, the tool operates at a no-load speed of 3,000 revolutions per minute and delivers 3,300 impacts per minute.

Measuring 124 millimeters in length and 61 millimeters in width, it is ideal for use in tight spaces. The lightweight design -- under one kilogram excluding the battery and charger -- minimizes user fatigue during repetitive tasks.

The device has some additional practical features. This includes three integrated light-emitting diodes to illuminate the workspace and an "isolator" to keep the battery securely in place, even amidst vibrations. The wrench also offers a three-speed mode, a four-stage auto shut-off mode and a bolt extraction mode, all of which can be easily controlled with one hand.

“Our new impact wrench model combines high power with a compact and lightweight body,” said a company official. “We will continue to release products that are user-friendly and maximize work efficiency.”