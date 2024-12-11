Prime Minister Han Duck-soo regrets failing to stop martial law

Cabinet members, except for Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo (fourth row, center), bow their heads after Democratic Party Rep. Seo Young-kyo asked them to apologize at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he clearly opposed President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and regretted he could not keep Yoon's martial law imposition at bay.

"Ultimately, I could not stop (martial law declaration)," Han told lawmakers at the National Assembly's plenary session Wednesday. "I feel regretful and remorseful."

Han was one of the 11 Cabinet members who attended an emergency closed-door Cabinet meeting on Dec. 3 just before Yoon's martial law declaration. Under the Constitution, a South Korean president's martial law declaration shall be referred to the Cabinet for deliberation but does not require a nod from the Cabinet.

Before his appearance at the National Assembly, Han said in a statement that he "had been consistently against the declaration of martial law at night on Dec. 3." Han added he would bear the responsibilities without any excuse.

Justice Minister Park Sung-jae echoed Han's remarks, as he told lawmakers at the hearing of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Wednesday that he recalled no one at the closed-door Cabinet meeting on Dec. 3 supported the idea of martial law declaration.

A meeting minute of the extraordinary Cabinet does not exist, according to the Interior Ministry.

Park, along with Commissioner Cho Ji-ho of the Korean National Police Agency, is facing impeachment as the National Assembly will convene a vote Thursday. The main opposition party's lawmakers are likely to push for a vote that requires a majority of votes, as the party occupies 170 parliamentary seats out of 300. The passage will suspend them from their respective posts.

This came as South Korea's National Assembly was set to float its second motion to impeach Yoon, who the opposition parties consider a mastermind behind an insurrection, through a surprise imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea was to propose the impeachment motion as of press time, in a move to report the motion to the plenary session Thursday and put it to a vote Saturday, which requires at least 200 votes in favor to suspend the 63-year-old conservative president from his post and put him to trial at the Constitutional Court.

Liberal opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung said nothing can stop its push for the impeachment of Yoon, adding that the National Assembly will work to "fulfill citizens' demand on Saturday."

On Tuesday, the ruling People Power Party unveiled plans to push Yoon to resign from his post either in February or March, in hopes that the next presidential election could take place in April or May, through what they describe as an "orderly and early retreat." Yoon is to serve his term until May 2027, and the next presidential election was to take place in March of the same year.

Not all ruling party lawmakers expressed approval of the plan. Until Wednesday afternoon as of press time, Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo, Bae Hyun-jin, Cho Kyoung-tae, Kim Jae-sub, Kim Sang-wook and Kim Yea-ji expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming impeachment vote.

Three of the six -- Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Sang-wook and Kim Yea-ji -- cast their votes on Saturday's session, and all other People Power Party lawmakers walked out in a show of protest against the motion, rendering the vote invalid.

At least eight out of 108 People Power Party lawmakers' votes in favor of the impeachment will allow Yoon to be suspended immediately.