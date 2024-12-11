Police arrest own chiefs, move to raid presidential office

The South Korean police agency's special team investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of martial law set out to execute a search warrant at the presidential office, Wednesday, hours after they arrested their own chiefs.

Earlier Wednesday, the police arrested Korea National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Head Kim Bong-sik without a warrant on charges of insurrection, detaining the top two police officials simultaneously for the first time. Both officials were placed under a travel ban as of Tuesday.

The police officials were placed under emergency arrest 3:50 a.m. following lengthy interrogations lasting up to 11 hours for Cho and 10 hours for Kim.

Both Cho and Kim are accused of directing police officials to block access to the National Assembly when martial law was declared on Dec. 3 to block lawmakers from entering the parliament to repeal the martial law decree. Additionally, Cho is also suspected of sending police personnel to the National Election Commission to assist the military in carrying out orders issued under martial law.

A police official told Yonhap News Agency that the emergency arrests were made considering that insurrection charges are “serious offenses which are punishable by death” and because there were “concerns regarding the possibility of evidence tampering.”

Through additional investigations, police officials plan to decide whether to request arrest warrants for Cho and Kim. Both chiefs will be released if such warrants are not filed or granted within 48 hours.

Later in the morning, police officials told the press that 18 investigators had been dispatched to the presidential office to secure records related to the Cabinet meeting that was held in the hours before martial law was declared in early December. They were said to have been confronted by the Secret Service, who were refusing to let them in as of press time on Wednesday afternoon.

With a search and seizure warrant listing Yoon as a suspect under allegations of rebellion and insurrection, a police official added that the scope of the investigation includes the president’s office, the Cabinet meeting room, the Presidential Secretariat and the Presidential Secret Service.

Police officials said Wednesday’s emergency raids were conducted at the Korean National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Assembly Guards.

Although the police obtained a seizure warrant, they were at least initially prevented from entering the presidential office due to a procedural oversight. Police officials are required to meet with a relevant presidential office representative to formally execute the warrant, but they could not, they told reporters.

In response to the investigators' concerns, the Presidential Secret Service reportedly responded that the delay was “due to procedural requirements” and urged the investigative team to remain patient. Local media sources cited an investigator expressing frustration, claiming that the investigators had been “waiting for over an hour” to meet with a responsible party.

Whether Yoon was inside the presidential office when investigators arrived to conduct the raid Wednesday morning was unknown.

Yoon faces allegations of insurrection, mutiny and abuse of power over his brief declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. This is the first time a sitting president has been subject to such high-level investigation.

With recent testimony from senior military figures indicating Yoon was the orchestrator of the martial law declaration, police are considering the possibility of an emergency arrest. During a briefing by the KNPA on Monday, Woo Jong-soo, chief of the National Office of Investigation, told the press that the police are placing “no limitations on the scope of the investigation” regarding the incident.